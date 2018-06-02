Class reunion for a classy guy

By John McCaslin

Bob and Wendy Weinberg arrived back in Rappahannock County on Monday evening after attending the 4-day 65th Reunion of Bob’s Class of 1953 at Yale University. Seen here sporting his Yale Law School cap after dining at The Blue Door in Flint Hill, Bob is a retired founding partner of Williams & Connolly in Washington, D.C. In law school, he was Note and Comment Editor of the Yale Law Journal, and a member of Order of the Coif.

He is a past president of the District of Columbia Bar and the recipient of the 2000 D.C. Bar Association “Lawyer of the Year” Award. He also served as president of the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists, and is a recipient of the 2009 “Pursuit of Justice” Award. He keeps busy today behind lecterns of numerous law schools, including the University of Virginia and George Washington University.