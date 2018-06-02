Mayor’s House restoration

Old asphalt shingles that were meant to resemble wood are being removed from the historic “Mayor’s House” on Main Street in the town of Washington and replaced by Peter Post Restoration of Richmond with heavy hand split Western red cedar shake shingles. The Mayor’s House is owned by the Inn at Little Washington.
