Longtime Lion Bob Anderson, far right, inducts two new members Thursday into the Rappahannock Lions Club as their proud sponsors look on. From left, sponsor Larry Grove, inductee Mike Biniek, sponsor Bill Gadino, inductee Ed Dorsey, and sponsor Jim Manwaring. The Rappahannock Lions Club, which has both men and women members, observed their 60th anniversary last month.
