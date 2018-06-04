Rapp Nature Camp receives PATH grant

The PATH Foundation recently awarded six Make it Happen! grants for projects to benefit the communities of Rappahannock, Culpeper and Fauquier counties. The total granted for the new programs was $44,047, leaving the Make it Happen! program with approximately $115,000 in available funds for the Foundation’s fiscal year, which ends on September 30.

One project in Rappahannock received a grant this go-round: $3,000 to the Rappahannock Nature Camp for their two-week teen summer camp and adult outing program in partnership with Rapp at Home. Rappahannock Nature Camp focuses on nature-based learning through broader, intergenerational community connections.

President and CEO of the PATH Foundation Christy Connolly commented, “We have so many interesting projects in this latest group of Make it Happen! grants — from Books on the Bus to nature programs and civic initiatives — we’re very inspired by their creativity. With funds still available, we’re hopeful to continue to receive more great ideas.”

The PATH Foundation Make it Happen grant program is designed to engage the community to develop new, innovative programs in the three counties. It has a rolling deadline with $250,000 available annually. Two categories are offered: one for small and rapid projects that can be completed within 90 days with requests of $10,000 or less; the second category funds mid-size projects that can be completed within six months with requests of $25,000 or less.

Eligible applicants include 501(c)3 nonprofits, government entities, and religious organizations for non-religious purposes that service Fauquier, Rappahannock and Northern Culpeper counties.

For more information on grants and the PATH Foundation, go to www.pathforyou.org.