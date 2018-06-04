Woman with Rappahannock roots swept up, drowned by raging river

A woman with deep roots in Rappahannock County was swept to her death last Wednesday evening after attempting to cross a swift moving portion of river water near Graves Mountain Lodge in Syria.

The body of Tasha Rose Hardy, 43, was recovered Saturday morning after an intensive three-day ground and air search that involved local and state law enforcement, search and rescue, and dozens of volunteers who had to be warned in advance of extremely difficult terrain and dangerous snakes.

“With heavy hearts, we regret to announce that at approximately 10:20 a.m., a deceased female was recovered and identified as our missing person,” Madison County Sheriff Erik J. Weaver announced early Saturday afternoon.

