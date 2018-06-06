Fire and rescue calls for June 7

Wednesday, May 30

2:43 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5

8:17 a.m. — Milton Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4

1:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

3:52 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

9:19 p.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2

Thursday, May 31

6:20 p.m. — Kelly Pond Lane, Amissville, seizure, companies 3, 4 and 5

7:13 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, compaines 1, 2 and 7

10:46 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

4:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:15 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4

Friday, June 1

5:37 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1

9:25 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3

Saturday, June 2

3:41 a.m. — Briar Patch Lane, Boston, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7

3:28 p.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2

7:02 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9

Sunday, June 3

5:20 a.m. — Long Mountain Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 5

1:16 p.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5

Monday, June 4

8:44 a.m. — Quann Lane, Chester Gap, injury, company 9

2:58 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4

5:23 p.m. — Calvert Street, Washington, severe bleeding, companies 1 and 4

10:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 2

Tuesday, June 5

3:44 a.m. — Low Rider Lane, Woodville, injury, companies 1 and 7

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

