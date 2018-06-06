Fire and rescue calls for June 7

Wednesday, May 30
2:43 a.m. — Castleton Ford Road, Castleton, injury, companies 3 and 5
8:17 a.m. — Milton Lane, Washington, general illness, companies 1, 3 and 4
1:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
3:52 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
9:19 p.m. — Madison County, mutual aid, company 2
Thursday, May 31
6:20 p.m. — Kelly Pond Lane, Amissville, seizure, companies 3, 4 and 5
7:13 a.m. — F. T. Valley Road, Sperryville, motor vehicle accident, compaines 1, 2 and 7
10:46 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
4:58 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:15 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, injury, companies 1 and 4
Friday, June 1
5:37 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, company 1
9:25 p.m. — Fauquier County, mutual aid, company 3
Saturday, June 2
3:41 a.m. — Briar Patch Lane, Boston, cardiac emergency, companies 1, 5 and 7
3:28 p.m. — Old Hollow Road, Sperryville, fire alarm, company 2
7:02 p.m. — Hittles Mill Road, Huntly, public service, companies 1, 4 and 9
Sunday, June 3
5:20 a.m. — Long Mountain Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 5
1:16 p.m. — Laurel Mills Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 3 and 5
Monday, June 4
8:44 a.m. — Quann Lane, Chester Gap, injury, company 9
2:58 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, injury, companies 3 and 4
5:23 p.m. — Calvert Street, Washington, severe bleeding, companies 1 and 4
10:02 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, company 2
Tuesday, June 5
3:44 a.m. — Low Rider Lane, Woodville, injury, companies 1 and 7
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
