The Rapp for June 7

RIP Evelyn

Evelyn M. Kerr, chairman of the Rappahannock County Republican Committee, passed away this past Friday following a courageous battle with cancer.

“We’ve lost one of our finest,” wrote an admirer of Kerr, whose funeral will be held today, Thursday, June 7, at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist in Warrenton; with burial to follow at 12:30 in St. Peter Catholic Church Cemetery on Lee Highway in Washington.

“Evelyn was a passionate woman throughout,” reflected Audrey Regnery of the Greenfield Inn Bed and Breakfast in Washington. “She believed in God; she was a very strong believer in God. She was a good person who touched the lives of every single person she met. And she believed in family. Her family was very close.”

In a spirited letter to the editor of this newspaper last year, Kerr reminded readers to “remember, the grassroots is the best place to begin if you want to change your world.”

Pastor arrival

Courtesy photo

Most Reverend Michael F. Burbidge, Catholic Bishop of Arlington, has announced that Rev. Kevin J. Beres will become Pastor of Saint Peter Parish in Washington.

Father Burbidge has been the Parochial Vicar at Saint John the Baptist Parish in Front Royal. He will be replacing Father Horace “Tuck” Grinnell, who is retiring from the parish priesthood.

St. Peter is hosting a retirement potluck picnic for Father Tuck from noon to 3 p.m. this coming Sunday at the church on Lee Highway in Washington. The entire community is invited. Bring your favorite dish.

True Knights

By Kathy Eggers

Speaking of St. Peter Catholic Church in Washington, the parish’s Knights of Columbus have kept busy helping to clean and organize the Sperryville Loan Closet.

At this unique closet one can find medical equipment including walkers, wheelchairs and hospital beds. Everything one sees is available to borrow.

Second Saturday

Come explore the Rappahannock County Artisan Trail on “Second Saturday,” where there is a diverse collection of special events, artist classes, gallery openings, wonderful wines and more.

Here’s what you’ll find this Saturday, June 9:

Amissville

Magnolia Vineyards & Winery: Live music with Aaron Lowry in the tasting room, 2 to 5 p.m.

Huntly

Rappahannock Cellars: Get acquainted with Flint Hill native Chuck Smith who will be signing his two short story collections, 1 to 5 p.m.

Sperryville

De’Danaan Glassworks: Learn how to make your own unique plate by using fusing glass. Class size is limited to 4 students. Material and tools supplied with class fee of $55. 10 a.m. to Noon. Call 540-987-8615.

Washington

Eastwoods Nursery: Spring color is as beautiful as the fall colors. Call 540-675-1234 for more information.

Greenfield Inn Bed and Breakfast: Enjoy 20 percent discount when booking two consecutive nights the second weekend in June, just mention “June is bliss” when you call. Call 540-675-1114 to book.

Little Washington Winery: Spend 2 hours with us and we’ll turn you into a certified wine snob! Session includes a molecular pairing experiment with a sandwich, a chocolate pairing session & the Dirt Road Wine Tour. Cost: $40. Call : 540-987-8330

Middle Street Gallery: Ann Currie, Pam Pittinger and Jim Ramsay will be showing the fruit of their labor in a show entitled “kuh-lab-uh-reyt.” Opening reception is Saturday, 3 to 5 pm.

Seated tastings

A new wine experience is underway at DuCard Vineyards beneath Old Rag Mountain in Etlan.

On select Saturdays and Sundays, the winery tucked off the road to popular Whiteoak Canyon in Shenandoah National Park will be serving an exclusive seated tasting experience in its Shenandoah Room for those who would like to take their wine tasting to a new level.

By John McCaslin

An impressive menu features flights of wine that include premium and library (bottles that are held back or cellared before drinking) wines, along with delicious cheese, charcuterie, and dessert boards.

“You will will have a dedicated staff member work with you in this more private setting where you can relax and enjoy a more upscale experience,” says Scott Elliff, owner of DuCard Vineyards.

Seating is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis.

Cattlemen visit

Cattle ranchers from around the world met in Culpeper this past week for the Red Devon USA Mini Congress. As part of the Red Devon Association, cattlemen from the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Mexico began their tour at the Lakota Ranch Farm, which is set on 726 acres in Remington. The Engh Family, who own the Lakota Ranch, have been raising Red Devon Cattle for 75 years.

Over the course of a week, the ranchers visited and toured six farms in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Then a smaller contingent flew to Montana to visit another ranch. A total of 57 people attended the event at the Best Western Inn Culpeper.