It’s difficult enough campaigning for office in the outrageously configured 5th district of Virginia, and this past week’s string of rainy days didn’t help the political stumping. Democratic congressional candidate and Rappahannock resident Leslie Cockburn sent us this photograph snapped of her Sunday in Laurel Mills, which the former journalist appropriately headlined “Candidate vs Flood next to the Fannon Farm.”
