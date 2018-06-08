Cattlemen visit

By Staff/Contributed June 8, 2018 Agriculture 0

Cattle ranchers from around the world met in Culpeper this past week for the Red Devon USA Mini Congress. As part of the Red Devon Association, cattlemen from the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Mexico began their tour at the Lakota Ranch Farm, which is set on 726 acres in Remington. The Engh Family, who own the Lakota Ranch, have been raising Red Devon Cattle for 75 years.

Over the course of a week, the ranchers visited and toured six farms in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Then a smaller contingent flew to Montana to visit another ranch. A total of 57 people attended the event at the Best Western Inn Culpeper.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4756 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.