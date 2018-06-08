Cattlemen visit

Cattle ranchers from around the world met in Culpeper this past week for the Red Devon USA Mini Congress. As part of the Red Devon Association, cattlemen from the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Canada and Mexico began their tour at the Lakota Ranch Farm, which is set on 726 acres in Remington. The Engh Family, who own the Lakota Ranch, have been raising Red Devon Cattle for 75 years.

Over the course of a week, the ranchers visited and toured six farms in Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Then a smaller contingent flew to Montana to visit another ranch. A total of 57 people attended the event at the Best Western Inn Culpeper.