Celebrating ladies behind the Blue Door

The popular and richly attended local Ladies Lunch Bunch, made up of almost 300 local women and growing, meets monthly at county restaurants, winerys and private homes, and enjoyed a very special venue at our June gathering.

We were invited to dine at Flint Hill’s nouveau bijou culinaire, or newest culinary jewel, the Blue Door Kitchen.

By Chris Green

A soft opening was held several weeks ago, and a number of you noted with exuberance that you’ve already occasioned the restaurant multiple times.

The Ladies Lunch Bunch savored the ambiance and every morsel of Andrea Pace’s, executive chef par excellence, culinary gifts and we appreciated his offer to arrange a tailor-made menu, sensitive to the group’s make up of women from every economic means.

Reem, Andrea, Meghan, Ellie and Justin, just wow. And those of you in the back of the house whom I didn’t have the pleasure of meeting working in the kitchen, wow. We had a delightful time, including Bear Bear, a Great White Pyrenees puppy, who felt totally welcome in your pet friendly gardens, and while not a culinary guru, and knows not of the Washington Post food critic Phyllis Richmonds of the world, enjoyed a sliver of Andrea’s roasted chicken breast and, well, you can use him for any future references.

Sitting outside under a spacious tent, surrounded by magical gardens in full bloom, with fans billowing, welcome wind added to an antebellum aura and no one melted in the 90-degree weather. The service was amazing, the food delicious, and many wanted to lick their plates and soup bowls.

I wanted so much to ask Andrea to come outside to introduce himself, and Reem his lifetime partner shared that he was shy and knowingly smiled, suggesting to me with a twinkle in her eye to maybe utilize charm. So I entered the kitchen, walked up to him quietly and whispered in German, a language with which he is fluent, that over 40 women wanted to say thank you. And so he joined us, a bit nervous and was greeted with wild applause. His European charm, engaging grin, humble manner and genuine appreciation resonated with us all.

Reem and Andrea are anxious to meet locals, and to embrace the county and showcase the regional beauty, hence the interior decor celebrates all things Rappahannock. The Inn’s four beautifully appointed suites, and the restaurant, ooze Rappahannock country chic. The walls are flourished with beautiful photographs framed in rustic wood of Rappahannock farms, barns and landscapes, adding to a warm, country ambiance.

Nicer folks you want to get to know, so down to earth, gracious, friendly and warm, wanting to celebrate their newly adopted county, and introduce themselves. We wish you both the very best.

Current hours are Friday and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sundays 11:30 a.m. till 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hours will expand as additional staff are hired. Reservations are strongly recommended. Contact 540-675-1700 or info@thebluedoorkitchen.com. Inside and outside seating are available and they are also pet friendly, in case you’d like to enjoy the sumptuous gardens along with your best four-legged friend.