Saluting students and faculty

By Staff/Contributed June 8, 2018 Photos, School/Education News 0
Courtesy photo

As the 2017-2018 school year drew to a close, Businesses of Rappahannock presented the Rappahannock County Elementary School student body with new U.S. and Virginia flags for their auditorium. Students from the 7th grade graduating class and RCES Principal Ben Temple (center) attended the presentation.

Theresa Wood (right), president of Businesses of Rappahannock, and vice president Jan Makela presented the flags on behalf of the county’s business community. The old RCES flags have a new home at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center at 3 Library Road.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4756 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.