Saluting students and faculty

Courtesy photo

As the 2017-2018 school year drew to a close, Businesses of Rappahannock presented the Rappahannock County Elementary School student body with new U.S. and Virginia flags for their auditorium. Students from the 7th grade graduating class and RCES Principal Ben Temple (center) attended the presentation.

Theresa Wood (right), president of Businesses of Rappahannock, and vice president Jan Makela presented the flags on behalf of the county’s business community. The old RCES flags have a new home at the Rappahannock County Visitors Center at 3 Library Road.