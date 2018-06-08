Washington column for June 7

Celebrating a milestone

A graduation party is a special time, a day you begin your life’s journey, and family and friends help us celebrate the special day.

Although Saturday afternoon was gloomy for the occasion of John Michael Lane Fox’s graduation party, people still made it a happy enjoyable time.

By Christie Estep

Christie Estep was in charge of giving the party at her home in Washington. Family and friends came to take part in the special occasion. Christie and her daughter, Allie, did a fantastic job decorating and preparing food for the party.

Although it was gloomy, the rain held off, and outside was a corn hole game going on. Everyone seemed like they were having so much fun tossing the corn bags.

Jonathan Clatterbuck had hotdogs and hamburgers flopping on the grill, and there was baked macaroni and cheese, green beans, potato salad, macaroni salad, fruit, different kinds of cheeses, along with other side dishes. Everyone was hungry and ready to dig in.

After the food and fellowship, beautifully decorated cupcakes were presented by John Michael’s mom in the theme of the 2018 graduation.

A wall was beautifully decorated with a collage of photos of John Michael. Seems like he was just born yesterday. Wow, does time fly fast. Here he is my grandson, now ready to walk across the stage for his high school diploma, and off to college in the fall.

Job well done, Christie and Allie! It was the perfect way to say we wish to share this time with you, John Michael, to laugh, to smile, and to cry, because, before we realize precious years will go by.

John Michael would like to thank everyone who came to his celebration, for the gifts, and most of all for sharing this memorable time with him.

John Michael graduated on Sunday, June 3, from Mt. Carmel Christian Academy in Luray. He will be attending Lord Fairfax this fall.

The biggest adventure you can take is to live the life of your dreams John Michael. Follow your heart, be prepared to work hard and sacrifice some along the way. Above all, don’t let anybody try to limit your dream. Follow your dream and your heart, you will succeed in life.

As Walt Disney once said, “If you can dream it, you can do it.”

Good Luck John Michael on your journey ahead.

Joining forces

The Middle Street Gallery in Washington will host an innovative exhibition of collaborative art from May 25 through the month of July. There will be an opening reception for the show, kuh-lab-uh-reyt , on Saturday., June 9, from 3 to 5 p.m.

The collaborative process involves passing partly completed paintings from person to person, each taking turns with a paint brush.

Courtesy Photo

“As we work on each other’s art we look for threads of commonality to build upon,” Ann Currie explains. “It gives us opportunities to see things differently and be introduced to new mediums, materials and formats.”

“It is an opportunity to be dedicated to a process rather than a product,” Jim Ramsey says. “It is a great exercise in trying to create unified work while still retaining our own style to a large degree.”

“In our discussions of the work in progress we learn from each other, and what we learn stimulates new visual expressions,” Pam Pittinger says. “At times we respond in unexpected ways that surprise us all.”

Prepare to be surprised at the gallery in the coming weeks. Hours are Friday.-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-1313 or go to www.middlestreetgallery.org.

New old roof

Old asphalt shingles that were meant to resemble wood are being removed from the historic “Mayor’s House” on Main Street in the town of Washington and replaced by Peter Post Restoration of Richmond with heavy hand split Western red cedar shake shingles. The Mayor’s House is owned by the Inn at Little Washington.

Condolences

My condolences go out to Annita Jordan from Washington, on the death of her daughter, Tasha Harding, who was sweep away by the fast rushing water down at the Graves Mountain Festival. Words fall short of expressing the sorrow I am feeling for you and your family. May God’s grace give you strength during this difficult time.

Wishes

Belated birthday wishes go out to Destiny Compton, who turned the big 40 on Tuesday, June 5. May you have many more birthdays to come. Destiny, a little birdie told me.