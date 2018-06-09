Inaugural ‘Wellness Leadership Award’ goes to Temple

By Robin Bolt

The popular countywide exercise and wellness program Commit to Be Fit presented its first annual Wellness Leadership Award at the Rappahannock County Public Schools Celebration of Service Awards Ceremony to Elementary School Principal Ben Temple.

“Not only did Mr. Temple allow us to build our Action Based Learning Lab, he wholeheartedly embraced it,” said the Commit to Be Fit team in presenting the award. “His enthusiasm for the lab and the science behind it is quite contagious and has trickled down to the staff, the parents, and the students . . .

“Mr. Temple’s enthusiasm and passion for our youth and their well-being is evident in all the work that he does. Commit to Be Fit is thankful for his leadership in creating a healthier culture in our schools. It is with great honor that we award our first ever Wellness Leadership Award to Mr. Ben Temple.”

In addition, the team acknowledged and thanked all of the staff for making the program a success throughout the school year.

“From administrators in the high school, Karen Ellis and Jimmy Swindler, who let us have a designated space to create our workout room and staff wellness room, to the administrators at the elementary school, Ben Temple and Dawn Phillips for their amazing support with the Action Based Learning Lab, to the ladies in the cafeteria for all their hard work preparing fresh fruits and vegetables, to all the elementary staff that competed in the staff wellness competition.”

Commit to Be Fit is a school sponsored, grant funded program that offers fun challenges, weekly exercise classes and wellness workshops for the Rappahannock County community. Through the generosity of the PATH Foundation, C2BF was created to promote healthier lifestyles for students, staff, and county residents/employees. All classes, workshops, and events are free of charge and held at the Rappahannock County Public Schools.

Everyone in the community is invited to attend the sessions.