Storm before the calm

By Kathy McNitt

Throughout Sunday, the Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office urged residents to stay indoors, as numerous roads and bridges were closed due to dangerously high flood waters following days of heavy rainfall. Fire and rescue were busy responding to calls, with one resident plucked to safety in Castleton.

The blue pickup truck seen submerged here on Sunday had been abandoned on the side of Rock Mills Road hours before the Rush and Thornton rivers left their banks. Due to high water near the 4-H Ed Center, the Rappahannock County 4-H Day Camp was canceled Monday. Like clockwork, the sun appeared just in time for the work week.