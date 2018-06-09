The best kind of music

By John McCaslin

The three-day 26th Annual Graves Mountain Festival of Music — “Featuring the best in Bluegrass, Americana and Roots” — wrapped up Saturday in Syria, dampened as it was by periods of heavy rain and flash flooding that tragically took the life of a Rappahannock County native.

Seen here holding an impromptu jam session Saturday on the front porch of the old country store in Etlan are festival goers and local musicians (left to right) Brad Beebe, Kenny Woodward, Margaret Grimes and Shel Banks. “We’re from all over — Rappahannock, Madison, Culpeper — just playing a little music,” explained Beebe (inset), who lives in Castleton.