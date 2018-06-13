Wanted: Your memories

The Rappahannock News and Foothills Forum are collaborating on a four-part series about the county’s economy — past, present and future. As part of this project, we’re interested in your memories of businesses that operated in Rappahannock County through the years. For instance, do you remember D.C. Updike Ice Cream and Cold Drinks in Washington, which offered this stylish fan? Share your stories by writing memories@rappnews.com