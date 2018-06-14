Courthouse Row for June 14

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 1-7

Jackson

Debra Ann Swisher, Linda Jean Marshall and Clay Wynn Marshall, devisees under the last will and testament of Frances Ann Marshall to Ronald Dean Smith Jr., and Eva Sanabra Smith, husband and wife, 19.5407 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-14

Piedmont

Kenneth L. Thompson and Mary E. Thompson to Steven N. Solomon and Claudine J. Mace, husband and wife, 19.2819 acres, $849,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-49C

Rappahannock County

Teresa G.Capuria and Raymond A. Capuria, wife and husband, to Jimmy Stoner and Neshell Leigh Stoner, husband and wife, 9.497 acres, $550,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-7

Wakefield

Doris Jean Wines, sole acting trustee of the Albert Samuel Wines trust to Lissa Hubbard and Stevi Hubbard Robinson, 2.000 acres, $115,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-50

Building Permits

Andrew Leech, Sperryville, accessory building, $80,000

Mark Pruntel, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost

James and Sara Lawrey, Washington, generator, $7,000

Jordan Muirhead, Amissville, gasoline, $175