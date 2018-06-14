Courthouse Row for June 14

Home/land transfers
The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 1-7
Jackson
Debra Ann Swisher, Linda Jean Marshall and Clay Wynn Marshall, devisees under the last will and testament of Frances Ann Marshall to Ronald Dean Smith Jr., and Eva Sanabra Smith, husband and wife, 19.5407 acres, $225,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 43-14
Piedmont
Kenneth L. Thompson and Mary E. Thompson to Steven N. Solomon and Claudine J. Mace, husband and wife, 19.2819 acres, $849,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-49C
Rappahannock County
Teresa G.Capuria and Raymond A. Capuria, wife and husband, to Jimmy Stoner and Neshell Leigh Stoner, husband and wife, 9.497 acres, $550,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 32-7
Wakefield
Doris Jean Wines, sole acting trustee of the Albert Samuel Wines trust to Lissa Hubbard and Stevi Hubbard Robinson, 2.000 acres, $115,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 1-50
Building Permits
Andrew Leech, Sperryville, accessory building, $80,000
Mark Pruntel, Flint Hill, renewal, no cost
James and Sara Lawrey, Washington, generator, $7,000
Jordan Muirhead, Amissville, gasoline, $175
