Down Memory Lane for June 14

Nov. 18, 1965

After several months of negotiations with the Department of Health, Education and Welfare, a plan of desegregation for Rappahannock County Schools nears acceptance by that department, the school Board was informed at its November meeting.

The Rappahannock County School Board submitted a plan of desegregation to H. E. W. in June and has supplied supplemental information as requested by the federal agency. During the past six weeks, the Superintendent of Schools has conferred with Health, Education and Welfare officials in an effort to negotiate an acceptable plan. The chief difficulty has involved the status of the George Washington Carver School, owned and operated jointly with the countries of Culpeper, Madison and Orange since 1948.

Under the requirements of H.E.W. effective with the start of the 1967-68 school year, all Rappahannock County students must be withdrawn from the Carver School.

Rappahannock initiated a freedom-of-choice assignment policy for the session 1965-66. Under the policy, three elementary grades, 1, 2 and 3 and two high school grades, 8 and 12, were desegregated on a freedom-of-choice basis.

August 12, 1998

Jacqueline and Steve Soaper’s new Rosebud Cottage on Main Street, Sperryville, evokes images of a more elegant and bygone era — of afternoon tea, lace doilies, and romantic gardens. “I likes things that are Victorian or feel Victorian,” explained Jacqueline Soaper, noting the delicate china cups and tea sets, antique glassware and other collectibles that are selling so well. “I also like to find things that are plain that I can do my own thing to,” with decoupage or painted dramatic colors to create unique accent pieces. The couple is always on the lookout for “old, different kinds of things that have a history to them,” added Steve Soaper.

As a result, the ten-room “Nina Brown” house and a backyard workshop are filled to overflowing with the Soaper’s acquisitions from years of antique hunting and estate purchases. “I’ve lived the life of a gypsy . . . everywhere,” said Jacqueline Soaper. “The urge (to have my own shop) was always there. I just bought and bought, but I never knew what to do with it.”

Neighbor Barbara Williams, proprietor of Links and Chains, encouraged her to open Rosebud Cottage. After only the third week, the shop already seems a success.

In its continuing efforts to find a suitable location for a new Amissville post office, the United States Postal Service is negotiating with Amissville residents Averill and Kenneth Ring over the sale of two acres on Route 642. Located between the current post office building and the Amissville Baptist Church, the property is zoned village residential.

The Rings are confident that the property can be rezoned commercial because, said Averill Ring in a recent interview, “the board of supervisors is very supportive” of keeping the post office in the village.

County Administrator John McCarthy confirmed that he, too, had been contacted by USPS real estate specialist Clayton Redmond concerning the possible purchase. Redmond referred reporters to USPS public spokesperson Deborah Yackley who also confirmed that the negotiations are underway.

“But it’s not a done deal,” she cautioned. “We have scheduled to meet with them soon to look at the property.” Yackley would not estimate when the contract would be signed or when groundbreaking would begin.