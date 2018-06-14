Meet Will, your new best friend

June 14, 2018
Hello, I’m an Airedale Terrier by the name of Will. Airedales are dog royalty, as they are known as the “King of Terriers.” I’m 7 to 8 years old and am B.I.G., weighing in at about 80 pounds.

I’m a kind, friendly dog, according to the RAWL people, and I am very well-behaved. I had a long grooming session when I got here, as my coat was a mess. Now it’s getting beautiful. I’m ready for my new home so if you’re interested in a big guy with distinguished breeding please come by for a visit.

This past week, five of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.

