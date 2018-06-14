The Rapp for June 14

Snakes alive!

All the wet weather we’ve been having the past couple of months has been driving the snakes out of their resting areas and dens and closer to our homes for shelter.

One county man out for a bike ride Sunday along Lyle Lane off Battle Run Road was bitten by a Copperhead, while a large timber rattlesnake has taken refuge (for now) beneath a front porch in Woodville.

A reminder that Copperheads most often appear at sunset and just after dark, particularly after it’s rained.

Then, of course, there’s the story from last week about a Warrenton woman who watched an almost three-foot long snake slither out of her car’s air vent while she was driving. The thinking is the snake had crawled under the vehicle’s hood overnight to enjoy the warmth of the engine.

Homemade dough

Discovered any funny money in your wallets?

Over the last several weeks, the Culpeper Police Department had received numerous reports of counterfeit bills being passed at various locations within the town. On Monday, cops executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Yancey Street, where they seized counterfeit money and equipment used in the production of the phony currency.

By John McCaslin

Jeremy D. Putnam, 35, of Culpeper was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a bank note, felony possession of a forged bank note, misdemeanor obtaining money under false pretenses, and misdemeanor possession of a counterfeit bank note. He’s being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

Citizens and businesses, meanwhile, are asked to remain watchful for counterfeit bills.

Fit to print

That was Colleen O’Bryant of Wild Roots Apothecary in Sperryville figuring prominently in a New York Times article last week about reeducation for a career change.

The story explained how O’Bryant, 40, pivoted three years ago from her job as operations manager at an insurance firm to start her own business as an herbalist, albeit her training came with a steep price tag. She and her husband budgeted for her education, however, and she took the necessary coursework over a five-year period.

Ms. O’Bryant’s shift, we read, was spurred by a new interest in healing herbs and holistic nutrition that began when her mother had a heart attack.

“I was determined to help her eat healthy, and I started to look into herbs she could add to her diet to help,” Colleen explained.

Pantry update

Courtesy photo

The new addition at the Rappahannock Food Pantry is Laura Lucas, who becomes assistant to Pantry Manager Mimi Forbes.

Laura will assist Mimi in the day to day running of the popular pantry, including maintaining client and volunteer records, ordering supplies from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, stocking and shopping with the clients. And her bilingual capabilities will enhance the services the pantry offers to the community.

“She is a welcome addition,” says Forbes.

Park for free

Shenandoah National Park will waive entrance fees for all park visitors this Saturday, June 16, in honor of Park Neighbor Day, an annual event held on the third Saturday of June to honor our neighbors who live in the counties and gateway communities surrounding the Park.

Shenandoah National Park will host a Neighbor Appreciation Festival at the Big Meadows Wayside (mile 51 on Skyline Drive) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by to see exhibits displayed by its park neighbors that showcase their wonderful amenities including places to eat, places to stay and places to play.

The Park’s partner organizations will also be present to highlight the important activities they undertake to support Shenandoah National Park. There will be local musicians playing every hour and food and beverages to purchase outside. The event will be held rain or shine, but will be cancelled in the event of extreme weather.

Another special event will also be taking place at Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 Skyline Drive) on Saturday, June 16 from 11 a.m. to noon. Renowned author Jeff Alt will present a program featuring interactive time travel adventures based on his book “The Adventures of Bubba Jones: Time Traveling through Shenandoah National Park.”

Jeff’s Bubba Jones stories are designed to engage kids with wild animal encounters, interesting history, science, and the environment and will have your entire family excited to take your own Shenandoah adventure. This program is free to park visitors.