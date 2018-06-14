Washington column for June 14

Congratulations Shelby Burnett

Shelby Burnett, RCHS Class of 2014 valedictorian, has graduated cum laude from Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture and Urban Studies with a bachelor of science in Interior Design and a minor in Sustainable Natural Environments.

During her time at Tech, Shelby embraced the Hokie spirit and embodied the school’s motto of Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). She was a member of the SERVE Living and Learning Community, helped break the world record for most hugs given to a college mascot in one minute, traveled to Honduras to build a school, studied abroad in Italy, served on two committees, was the graphic design lead executive for the largest collegiate Relay for Life in the world, and was a member of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for women who worked with area children to combat illiteracy.

Shelby will embark on her career with Gensler, widely-recognized as the world’s leading collaborative design and architecture firm, as a junior designer in their San Jose, California office. Shelby is the daughter of Mark and Amy Burnett of Washington. Congratulations Shelby!

Summer reading

The Rappahannock County Library 2018 Summer Reading Program is underway through Friday, July 27, for children and teens. It’s easy — children and teens register and set reading goals at the library, record books/hours read on the reading log provided, and earn prizes for meeting reading goals before the program ends on July 27.

Trinity’s new hours

Trinity Church is changing its service times for the summer: 8:30 a.m Rite I Eucharist; 9:15 a.m. Breakfast; 9:45 a.m. Adult and Youth Forums; 10:30 a.m Rite II Eucharist.

Best wishes

Birthday wishes go out to a friend of mine, Dollie Atkins, who is celebrating her birthday today, June 14; Steve Clatterbuck will celebrate his birthday on Saturday, June 16. Wishes also go out to Nina Shepardson, who will celebrate her big day on June 18. A special wish goes out to my grandson, Kenneth Kain Dillon Clatterbuck, whose special day is June 19.

Congratulations to Harris Hollow couple Chuck and Diane Moore, who will celebrate their 38th wedding anniversary today, June 14. Wow, Chuck, for 38 years your lovely wife had to put up with you (all good I’m sure!) May you both have many more wonderful years together! Chuck, be sure you get Diane a nice gift and flowers, and take her out for a nice dinner. She deserves it.

Flag Day

People across the United States will celebrate Flag Day today, Thursday, June 14, to honor the United States flag and to commemorate the flag’s adoption.

Fly your flag high and be proud of it and count your blessings for our freedom!

Courtesy photo

Happy Father’s Day!

This Sunday, June 16, is Father’s Day.

I don’t tell my dad often enough how special he is, but from my heart, I want you to know you are the greatest dad in the world, and I wish you the best Father’s Day that you ever had. I love you, dad.