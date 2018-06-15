Future firefighter Trusten Lee Staubs

My family and I would like to give a big hearty thanks to Mike and all of the other firefighters at Flint Hill Fire and Rescue. You will not find anyone nicer. In fact, we are still overwhelmed by their kindness.

We first became acquainted with them a few weeks ago. My son, Trusten Lee Staubs, and I were on our way to ride down some of the back roads in Rappahannock County to see if any of the creeks were up from the heavy rains. In our travels, we turned down Fodderstack Road, and just happened to see that the doors of the Fire Department were open and we could see the fire truck inside.

We turned back, just to take a closer look from the car — but Mr. Mike invited my son and I in! He showed Trusten all around. Not only did he show us around, but he also let our son get into the fire-truck, the brush-truck, the ambulance, and just about every truck there. He turned the lights on — and even the sirens! We were truly touched by their actions and kid-friendly approach, and my son genuinely liked everyone there.

And if that isn’t enough, just about a week later when the Flint Hill firefighters were having their annual fundraising boot drive, they had a very special guest — kid approved, of course. That’s right! Marshall, from Paw Patrol, was there to greet everyone and once again show my son the fire truck. He was thrilled!

Thank you guys and gals for all you do. You do a great job!

Let’s all remember to support our local fire and rescue teams!

Raymond (Brittany, & Trusten) Staubs

Chester Gap