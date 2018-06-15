Godspeed, Father Tuck

By Staff/Contributed June 15, 2018 Photos 0
Photo by Peter D. Gaspar

St. Peter Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus hosted a well-attended potluck picnic on Sunday in honor of the retiring Father Horace “Tuck” Grinnell. Jean Hagarty, parish office manager, and Tom Junk, Grand Knight of Fr. Du Castillon Council 14755, organized the celebration that featured hot dogs, brats, burgers and assorted tasty potluck dishes.

The Boy Scouts directed the overflow parking, while fellow Knight Ed Dwyer (aka “Mr. Ed”) brought his ever-popular “Mr. Ed’s Choo Choo,” which the equally popular Father Tuck climbed aboard for a final train ride around the church.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4772 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.