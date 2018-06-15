Godspeed, Father Tuck

Photo by Peter D. Gaspar

St. Peter Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus hosted a well-attended potluck picnic on Sunday in honor of the retiring Father Horace “Tuck” Grinnell. Jean Hagarty, parish office manager, and Tom Junk, Grand Knight of Fr. Du Castillon Council 14755, organized the celebration that featured hot dogs, brats, burgers and assorted tasty potluck dishes.

The Boy Scouts directed the overflow parking, while fellow Knight Ed Dwyer (aka “Mr. Ed”) brought his ever-popular “Mr. Ed’s Choo Choo,” which the equally popular Father Tuck climbed aboard for a final train ride around the church.