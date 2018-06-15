Hand malted and barley smoked in Sperryville

By Staff/Contributed June 15, 2018 Photos 0
By John McCaslin

It was labeling day Tuesday at Copper Fox Distillery in Sperryville, which dedicates itself to making excellent American spirits that are served around the world. Rick Wasmund, who was fascinated with the aromas of wood smoke since childhood, launched Copper Fox in 2005, among the first of the new breed of U.S. distillers. “We’ve just bottled the latest batch of rye,” says David Camp, the distillery’s assistant production manager, seen here affixing Copper Fox Rye Whisky labels to the bottles.

Staff/Contributed
About Staff/Contributed 4777 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Website

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.