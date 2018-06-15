Hand malted and barley smoked in Sperryville

By John McCaslin

It was labeling day Tuesday at Copper Fox Distillery in Sperryville, which dedicates itself to making excellent American spirits that are served around the world. Rick Wasmund, who was fascinated with the aromas of wood smoke since childhood, launched Copper Fox in 2005, among the first of the new breed of U.S. distillers. “We’ve just bottled the latest batch of rye,” says David Camp, the distillery’s assistant production manager, seen here affixing Copper Fox Rye Whisky labels to the bottles.