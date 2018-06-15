School news for June 14

RCHS spring, end-of-year sports awards

The Rappahannock County High School Spring Sports and End of Year Sports Awards were held at RCHS on June 6th. Congratulations to all student athletes on their achievements.

Spring Awards

V Boys Soccer: Juan Arellano (Coaches Award) and Jonathan Jenkins (Coaches Award)

JV Girls Soccer: Samantha Luthi (Coaches Award) and Adrianna Switzer (Coaches Award)

V Girls Soccer: Sarah East (Coaches Award) and Abby Taylor (Coaches Award)

JV Softball: Sarabeth Ellis (Coaches Award) and Mirandah Jenkins (MVP)

V Softball: Brookelyn Phillips (Coaches Award) and Abi McClary (MVP)

V Baseball: Ryan Atkins (MVP) and Brett Midkiff (MVP)

MS Softball: Clair Keyser (Coaches Award) and Emma Jenkins (Coaches Award)

MS Baseball: Grant Lillard (MVP) and Mason Ramey (MVP)

V Girls Track: Rachel Weghorst (Coaches Award) and Hailey Whorton (Coaches Award)

V Boys Track: Bryce Jones (Coaches Award)

MS Boys Track: Ryan Campbell (Coaches Award) and Nick Paratore (Coaches Award)

End of Year Awards

By Holly Jenkins

Male Athlete of the Year: Ryan Atkins

Female Athlete of the Year: Sarah East

Sportsmanship Award: Tatyanna Yates

Neil Burke Memorial Award: Brookelyn Phillips

Unsung Hero: Camron Wayland

Scholar Athlete Award: Virginia Wyatt

Impact Coach of the Year: Paul Paratore

Class 1 All-State Softball:

By Holly Jenkins

Taylor Settle – 2nd Team

Abi McClary – Honorable Mention

Olivia Atkins – Honorable Mention

All-State, All-Region Track:

Rachel Weghorst and Hailey Whorton

All Region 1B Teams:

1st Team All Region Baseball: Ryan Atkins and Brett Midkiff

1st Team All Region Softball: Olivia Atkins, Abi McClary, and Taylor Settle

2nd Team All Region Softball: Allie Phillips and Jenna Robey

Finally, congratulations to Brett Midkiff for being selected as 1st Team Bull Run District as a pitcher and Abby Taylor for being selected to 2nd Team Bull Run District as a goalkeeper. Given Rappahannock County is the only 1A high school in the district, this is an outstanding achievement.

R-M cadets

Randolph-Macon Academy cadets recognized for outstanding achievement within the Air Force Junior ROTC Unit VA-091 include Ryan Latham of Amissville. Ryan received the American Legion Scholastic Award, which is presented to a Senior or Junior for overall scholastic achievement and outstanding leadership qualities.

In addition, Benjamin Kopjanski of Boston received the Military Order of World Wars Award, which is presented to a Cadet who excels in both military and scholastic pursuits.

JMU dean’s list

James Madison University is pleased to announce the following students made the dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester. Students who earn dean’s list honors must carry at least 12 graded credit hours and earn a GPA of between 3.5 and 3.899.

Amissville residents Zachary Connor Harris, who is majoring in Public Policy & Administration; Madison Lea Heiser, who is majoring in Media Arts and Design; Kelsey Elaine Parker, who is majoring in Interdisc Liberal Studies; Alton Graham Peters, who is majoring in Music; and Castleton resident Madison Lee Romine, who is majoring in Modern Foreign Language.

W&M dean’s list

Congrats to Julia Wood of Woodville for being named to the Dean’s List at William & Mary for the spring 2018 semester.

To make the dean’s list at William & Mary, the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester.