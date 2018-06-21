One line stood out in a recent article on the congressional race in our 5th district.

According to a Republican Party operative, Leslie Cockburn “is all for her own convictions and she’s not going to back away from what she stood for” in the primary.

Isn’t this just what people want in a politician? Someone with convictions? And hers include better health care, reducing the insane burden of student debt, protection of our environment, and a woman’s right to choose when she has a baby.

I would think Virginians who are tired of corrupt politicians and men meddling in women’s lives would find this refreshing.

Ann Crittenden

Flint Hill