Photo by Nikki Brady

Mountainside Dance Center recently presented the 2nd Annual Community Dance Showcase “Calling All Angels” at the Rappahannock County High School. Among the amazing dancers seen here performing were children Mia Blank, Lynne Blank, Tana Brady, Maeve Ciuba, Luci Esposito, Sophia Esposito, Addison Fairhurst, Ninon Kirchman, Olivia Korte, Adrianna Lee, Grace Wyant; along with adults Natalie Emery, Holly Lanigan, Kat Parsons, Deverell Pedersen, Latricia Rice, Nicole Wyant and Anne Williams.

