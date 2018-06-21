Congressman and candidate story not news

“National Republicans Come Calling for Cockburn” delivers an awful lot from an unnamed source simply opining on [Virginia 5th district Democratic congressional candidate Leslie] Cockburn, including a double-dealing comment on charges already dismissed in this newspaper by an Israel Prize Laureate. Let’s peg this as opinion, not a front page story sitting where news belongs. Or at least balance it with more than a dozen comments from an unnamed, biased source chattering on about Riggleman. Wait. That’s not news either.

At its best, news can help inform good conversations among people of good faith. So can opinion. Let’s shoot high. Our community newspaper can play a vital role in contributing to Rappahannock’s ability to find common ground — or it can stoke partisan and other divides. No small job in a small community. But I bet I’m not the only one hungry for it.

Monica Worth

Sperryville