Courthouse Row for June 21

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 8-15
Jackson
Robert J. Goff and Lora S. Goff, husband and wife to Nathan J. Fewell and Kara G. Felwell, husband and wife, 7.5636 acres, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-83A
Hampton
Carolyn Lee Settle formerly known as Carolyn Lee Birckhead, to Michael A. Manuel, 32.8515 acres more or less, $246,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-45A
Philip O. Sorger to Karl Leopold and Sarah Amy Raposa, 6.417 acres, $50,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40A-1-H
Lionel R. Duisit to Lorraine Veronique Duisit, 5.0288 acres, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-41
Hawthorne
Stephen David Kornblatt and Anne Morgan Gray to John J. Tschirky and Karen H. Koltes, husband and wife, 27.9709 aces, $415,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-25D
Piedmont
Old Hollow LLC to Tracy Abdullah, 0.9144 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-72
Wakefield
Franklin L. Brosgol and Linda G. Brosgol, husband and wife to Paul R. Tetreault, trustee of the Paul R. Tetreault Revocable Trust as to a one half undivided interest in the hereinafter described property and John E. Jeter, trustee of the John E. Jeter Revocable Trust, 25.6930 acres, $915,000, general warranty, tax map 5-1-16P
Building Permits
Hair Gallery LLC, Sperryville, replace heating system, $6,700
Meghan and Patrick Hendy, Washington, remodel, $45,000
Robert Turmen, Sperryville, electric rehook, $800
John D. Shire, Castleton, generator, $14,000
Ron and Diane Paros, Flint Hill, finish basement, $80,000
Sarah Meservey, Sperryville, solar array, $16,000
