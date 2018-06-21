Courthouse Row for June 21

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 8-15

Jackson

Robert J. Goff and Lora S. Goff, husband and wife to Nathan J. Fewell and Kara G. Felwell, husband and wife, 7.5636 acres, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 33-83A

Hampton

Carolyn Lee Settle formerly known as Carolyn Lee Birckhead, to Michael A. Manuel, 32.8515 acres more or less, $246,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 20-45A

Philip O. Sorger to Karl Leopold and Sarah Amy Raposa, 6.417 acres, $50,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 40A-1-H

Lionel R. Duisit to Lorraine Veronique Duisit, 5.0288 acres, no cost, deed of gift, general warranty, tax map 29B-1-41

Hawthorne

Stephen David Kornblatt and Anne Morgan Gray to John J. Tschirky and Karen H. Koltes, husband and wife, 27.9709 aces, $415,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 47-25D

Piedmont

Old Hollow LLC to Tracy Abdullah, 0.9144 acres, $300,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 38-72

Wakefield

Franklin L. Brosgol and Linda G. Brosgol, husband and wife to Paul R. Tetreault, trustee of the Paul R. Tetreault Revocable Trust as to a one half undivided interest in the hereinafter described property and John E. Jeter, trustee of the John E. Jeter Revocable Trust, 25.6930 acres, $915,000, general warranty, tax map 5-1-16P

Building Permits

Hair Gallery LLC, Sperryville, replace heating system, $6,700

Meghan and Patrick Hendy, Washington, remodel, $45,000

Robert Turmen, Sperryville, electric rehook, $800

John D. Shire, Castleton, generator, $14,000

Ron and Diane Paros, Flint Hill, finish basement, $80,000

Sarah Meservey, Sperryville, solar array, $16,000