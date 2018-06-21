Fire and rescue calls for June 21

By Jan Clatterbuck June 21, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Thursday, June 14

5:07 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3, 4, 5 and 7

7:20 p.m. — Fodderstack Road, Washington, public service, company 1

Friday, June 15

10:53 a.m. — Crest Hill Road, Flint Hill, public service, companies 3 and 4

11:10 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7

1:22 p.m. — Firehouse Lane, Washington, public service, company 2

1:25 p.m. — Aaron Mountain Road, Castleton, diabetic emergency, companies 3 and 5

3:43 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

11:03 p.m. — Keyser Run Road, Washington, wires down, company 1

Saturday, June 16

9:31 a.m. — Weaver Road, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

10:33 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, injury, company 3

12:48 p.m. — Hinsons Ford Road, Amissville, unconscious person, company 3

9:11 p.m. — Snow Lane, Chester Gap, public service, company 9

9:41 p.m. — Snow Lane, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

Sunday, June 17

8:05 a.m. — Chester Gap Road, Chester Gap, general illness, company 9

10:00 a.m. — Sperryville, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4, 5 and 7

6:52 p.m. — Zachary Taylor Highway, Huntly, general illness, companies 1 and 9

7:16 p.m. — Spike Lane, Castleton, public service, company 5

9:46 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 3 and 4

Monday, June 18

12:55 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

1:50 a.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, public service, companies 1 and 7

9:14 a.m. — Court Lane, Amissville, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.