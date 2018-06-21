Folksy, but at great risk

The recent publication of Peter Hornbostel’s (Rappahannock News, June 14) folksy tale titled “Discovering Woodville and other Rappahannock observations,” was a pleasant read until I arrived at the paragraph where he admitted that his typical practice was to go barreling down through the village of Woodville at 50 mph.

It’s easy for me to take umbrage with this confession. I have three grandbabies that live on 522 in the heart of the village of Woodville. Mr. Hornbostel’s speeding habit puts my grandchildren at great risk. The speed limit is clearly posted at both ends of the village and there are visible yellow signs that proclaim: “Watch For Children.” Those signs took a year of being a “squeaky wheel” at public Board of Supervisors’ meetings in order to get them in place.

He should consider himself lucky that all he received was a warning from the deputy, especially driving on dead tags. This is a message to Mr. Hornbostel and all drivers going through our villages: Slow Down!

‘Deak’ Deakins

Rock Mills