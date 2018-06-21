Meet Cannon, you’re new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hi, Rapplanders. My name is Cannon and I’m a 3- to 4-year-old male German Shepherd. I’ve wondered why they gave me the name Cannon but you never know around here. I came here ‘cause my owners got a divorce and it was a bummer. But onwards. I’m getting some help here with my weight problem. I am on a diet and currently weigh 80 pounds. I love to retrieve so that’s helpful for my weight loss program and I really love attention. I’m fine with other dogs; cats not so much. That’s me in a nutshell.

This past week, one of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.