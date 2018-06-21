Mother has her way on Father’s Day

Rappahannock News reader Ralph Bates of Huntly had quite the bicycle outing this past Father’s Day. “As I was pulling into my driveway after a bike ride, I spotted this Big Mama and 4 cubs,” he says. Mother bears can give birth to 1 to 6 cubs, albeit only every two years, and cubs from the same litter may actually have different fathers.
About Staff/Contributed 4787 Articles
The Rappahannock News welcomes contributions from any and all members of the community. Email news and photos to editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.
Be the first to comment