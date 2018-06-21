Safer steps to the county

Photos by Patty Hardee

As Rappahannock County works its way down the list of repairs to the historic buildings on Courthouse Row, projects are being checked off, the most recent being the steps and walkway in front of the clerk’s office. According to Ricky Jenkins, the county’s maintenance manager, now that the new bricks have been installed, it will take a few days for the mortar to cure. Then the bricks will be acid washed, cleaned and sealed. Jenkins says that everyone who has seen the new steps seems to be happy with them.