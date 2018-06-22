Hollowed out in the Hollow

By John McCaslin June 22, 2018

Flooding closes roads, causes cancellations in county

Mandy Wetzel
Whorton Hollow Road near Scrabble Road.

The first full day of summer Friday couldn’t put an end to the steady rainfall Rappahannock County has experienced for much of the spring, with dangerous flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service through Friday night. The Rappahannock 911 Center reported numerous roads closed, with river gauges well above flood stage in Laurel Mills and elsewhere throughout the county. Meanwhile, Whorton Hollow Road Near Scrabble Road “is completely hollow underneath! I would not drive over this,” writes Mandy Wetzel, who captured this amazing photo (top). Rising flood waters at Highway 211 and Old Hollow Road engulfed this pair of local produce signs all the way up to the honey, eggs and cider. Rappahannock Electric Co-op dealt with several power outages, with up to 100 customers in the dark Friday morning surrounding Scrabble after a tree fell on wires. The rain is forecast to let up this weekend.

Jan Makela
New body of water: Lake Laurel Mills.
John McCaslin | Rappahannock News
High water in Old Hollow.

Due to local flooding, RAAC and Foothills Forum have postponed tonight’s showing and discussion of the “The Post” at the Little Washington Theatre. The Rappahannock County Park cleanup scheduled for Saturday has also been postponed.

Tom Spargur
A submerged road in Rixeyville.
