Spectacular Fourth of July in store

Ben Venue Farm hosts 12th Annual Rapp fireworks festival

Fireworks revelers expected to number in the thousands will descend on a new but familiar landmark — Ben Venue Farm in Flint Hill — for the 12th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July festival, organized again this year by the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department.

Courtesy photo

“Thornton Hill is beautiful and Ben Venue is equally as pretty,” notes 4th of July committee member Mike Leake of Union Bank & Trust. “We were fortunate to have Bill Fletcher as a partner for 11 years and now we are excited to have the Eastham family as our underwriters.”

Ben Venue Farm is popular site of the annual Old Dominion Hounds Point-to Point Races, and is located at 98 Ben Venue Road.

“Fire department members are excited to be able to continue with organizing this annual event and announce our new location,” says Leake. “The celebration not only recognizes our country’s independence, the event facilitates a joyous atmosphere for family, friends, organizations and businesses.”

Leake points out that the July 4th festival has attracted upwards of 4,500 people, providing unsurpassed opportunities for Rappahannock and other local non-profit organizations to display their goods and maximize fundraising efforts.

“The event also allows the local volunteer fire and rescue companies to enjoy partnerships with one another,” Leake says.

“The event provides fun and excitement for all ages,” he adds, rattling off live music by the Gold Top County Ramblers, Bobby G. and Friends, Ben Mason, and Founders of Cerulean; along with antique cars and tractors, local nonprofit displays, children’s games, face painting, moon bounces, a Medi-Vac Helicopter display, food and much more, concluding with brilliant fireworks at dusk.

In fact, the fireworks are considered among the most spectacular of any rural county in the state.

“The event is work intensive and supported by every member of the Sperryville Volunteer Fire Department,” observes Leake. “And because of increasing costs associated with putting on an event of this magnitude, continued underwriter support is needed each year in order to sustain the event at its current level.

“Very special thanks goes out to our current underwriters: The Eastham Family (Lindsay, Heidi, Isabel and Bennett Eastham) and Ben Venue Farms, Appleton Campbell, B&B Signal Company, Cheri Woodard Realty, Gibson Rental, Greg Williams Tree & Landscaping Service, Greve Foundation, Hampton Inn Warrenton LLC, Pepsi-Cola of Central Virginia, and Union Bank & Trust.

“Their continued support allows the citizens of Rappahannock County and its neighbors to enjoy fellowship and celebration in our beautiful county.”

Besides Leake, the 4th of July Committee consists of Gary Settle (Chairman), Greg Williams, Richie Burke, Chucky Jenkins, Richie Lillard, and Larry Grove, who will likely pull up to the celebration in his antique Ford Mustang convertible.

Gates to Ben Venue Farm open at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 4th (rain date July 5). Fireworks commence at dusk. Ticket prices: General Admission $25 per vehicle; Tailgating $50 per vehicle, which provides an awesome view of the fireworks and entertainment, as well as additional space at the rear of the vehicle for an 8×8 tent.

Corporate Sponsorship at this later date is $550, which includes a prime space on the infield large enough for a 20×20 tent, reserved parking alongside the infield, and special recognition during the event. For underwriter/corporate sponsorship information please contact Gary Settle at 540-987-9333.

For vendor information call 540-987-8124 and ask to speak with Richie Burke. For complete information on the 12th Annual Rappahannock County 4th of July celebration visit their Facebook page.