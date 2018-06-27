Courthouse Row for June 28

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 16-22

Hampton

Joyce Latimer Hunt, trustee of the Joyce Latimer Hunt trust, to George William Heister, II and Sharon A. Heiser, husband and wife, 22.22 acres, $525,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 30-4-E

Bernard Donovan Picard, trustee of the Bernard Donovan Picard Revocable trust and Katharine Land Picard, trustee of the Katharine Land Picard Revocable trust, to David B. Stevenson and Elizabeth Anna Stevenson, husband and wife, parcel 5, Harris Manor Estates, $220,000, general warranty, tax map 18-63B

Piedmont

George William Heiser II and Sharon A. Heiser to Brian Vernon Gratwicke and Andrew Ellis Evans, a married couple, 12.6231 acres, $730,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 27-49E

Michelle M. Benecke and Lila Harper Helms, married couple, to Max Bergmann and Anna Tara Lonnberg, husband and wife, and Carl Lonnberg, 9.6727 acres and 0.9009 acres, $452,500, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 38-22B

Rappahannock County

Janel Gore Armitage, Executor of the Estate of R. Ellen Gore, also known as Rebecca Ellen Gore to Jorn Moskevik Hansen, 4.92 acres, $215,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-11

Kirsten Garlan Barrere and Toni G. Sandler, (1) as trustee for the Toni G. Sandler Revocable Trust, (2) as trustee of the Joint Revocable Trust of Herman Garlan and Judith F. Garlan, to Wendy B. Rieger, 29.0289 acres, $339,000, deed bargain sale, special warranty, tax map 28-2D

Building permits

Sarah Meservey Edward Afer, Sperryville, addition, $70,000; repairs to garage, $10,000

Williams Shanks, Flint Hill, replace furnace, $6,500

Rappahannock Investment LLC School, Washington, install HVAC, $51,081

Brian Kritz, Amissville, renewal, no cost

Nina McKee, Woodville, solar array, $26,400

John Scoggins, Amissville, replace deck, $15,000

David Cavanaugh, Washington, dwelling,

Old Hollow LLC Abdullah, Amissville, new owner permit, no cost