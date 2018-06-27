Fire and rescue calls for July 28

By Jan Clatterbuck June 27, 2018 Fire and Rescue 0

Tuesday, June 19

4:25 p.m. — Thornton’s Gap Church Road, Sperryville, wires down, company 2

4:27 p.m. — C and S Lane, Castleton, structure fire, companies 3, 4 and 5

5:13 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, smoke in area, company 3

10:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3

11:18 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

Wednesday, June 20

6:27 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

10:06 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

1:14 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 4

4:15 p.m. — Thornton’s Gap Church Road, Sperryville, auto fire, companies 1 and 2

Thursday, June 21

3:47 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:28 a.m. — Dearing Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9

12:04 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

12:47 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, general illness, companies 1 and 7

Friday, June 22

12:23 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, chest pain, company 3

1:24 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, allergic reaction, companies 1, 3 and 4

6:58 a.m. — Round Hill Road, Boston, public service, company 5

7:03 a.m. — Whorton Hollow, Castleton, public service, company 5

9:20 a.m — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

9:35 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4

10:02 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7

10:24 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, general illness, companies 1 and 7

10:29 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 5

11:44 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, public service, company 2

12:11 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, public service, companies 3 and 5

1:48 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, public service, company 2

2:11 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:37 p.m. — Pophams Ford Road, Sperryville, 911 open line, companies 2 and 7

Saturday, June 23

12:32 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

7:05 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1

9:26 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

8:15 p.m. — Thornton’s Gap Church Road, Sperryville, diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7

9:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 7

9:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7

Sunday, June 24

10:51 a.m. — Quail Call Lane, Amissville, injury, company 3

11:52 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9

6:21 p.m. — Craig Hill Lane, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

8:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, stroke, company 3

8:54 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3

9:25 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3

Monday, June 25

6:52 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5

7:50 a.m. — Rolling Road, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7

8:42 a.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, medical alarm, companies 1, 4 and 7

5:15 p.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 3, 4 and 9

6:24 p.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, public service, company 2

Tuesday, June 26

1:35 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 3 and 5

11:48 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4

Companies

1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.