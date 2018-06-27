Fire and rescue calls for July 28

Tuesday, June 19
4:25 p.m. — Thornton’s Gap Church Road, Sperryville, wires down, company 2
4:27 p.m. — C and S Lane, Castleton, structure fire, companies 3, 4 and 5
5:13 p.m. — Seven Ponds Road, Amissville, smoke in area, company 3
10:23 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, company 3
11:18 p.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
Wednesday, June 20
6:27 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
10:06 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
1:14 p.m. — Tiger Valley Road, Washington, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2 and 4
4:15 p.m. — Thornton’s Gap Church Road, Sperryville, auto fire, companies 1 and 2
Thursday, June 21
3:47 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:28 a.m. — Dearing Road, Flint Hill, difficulty breathing, companies 1, 4 and 9
12:04 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
12:47 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, general illness, companies 1 and 7
Friday, June 22
12:23 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, chest pain, company 3
1:24 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, allergic reaction, companies 1, 3 and 4
6:58 a.m. — Round Hill Road, Boston, public service, company 5
7:03 a.m. — Whorton Hollow, Castleton, public service, company 5
9:20 a.m — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
9:35 a.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 3 and 4
10:02 a.m. — Jackson Lane, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 1, 2, 5 and 7
10:24 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Woodville, general illness, companies 1 and 7
10:29 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, motor vehicle accident, companies 2 and 5
11:44 a.m. — Sperryville Pike, Boston, public service, company 2
12:11 a.m. — Richmond Road, Amissville, public service, companies 3 and 5
1:48 p.m. — Sperryville Pike, Sperryville, public service, company 2
2:11 p.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:37 p.m. — Pophams Ford Road, Sperryville, 911 open line, companies 2 and 7
Saturday, June 23
12:32 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
7:05 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, general illness, company 1
9:26 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
8:15 p.m. — Thornton’s Gap Church Road, Sperryville, diabetic emergency, companies 1 and 7
9:06 p.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, public service, companies 1 and 7
9:42 p.m. — Lee Highway, Sperryville, injury, companies 1 and 7
Sunday, June 24
10:51 a.m. — Quail Call Lane, Amissville, injury, company 3
11:52 a.m. — Warren County, mutual aid, company 9
6:21 p.m. — Craig Hill Lane, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
8:28 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, stroke, company 3
8:54 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, general illness, company 3
9:25 p.m. — Lee Highway, Amissville, difficulty breathing, company 3
Monday, June 25
6:52 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, company 5
7:50 a.m. — Rolling Road, Sperryville, chest pain, companies 1 and 7
8:42 a.m. — Hilltop Lane, Washington, medical alarm, companies 1, 4 and 7
5:15 p.m. — North Poes Road, Flint Hill, public service, company 3, 4 and 9
6:24 p.m. — Rudasill Mill Road, Woodville, public service, company 2
Tuesday, June 26
1:35 a.m. — Culpeper County, mutual aid, companies 3 and 5
11:48 a.m. — Lee Highway, Washington, diabetic emergency, companies 1, 3 and 4
Companies
1-Washington, 2-Sperryville Fire, 3-Amissville, 4-Flint Hill, 5-Castleton, 7-Sperryville Rescue, 9-Chester Gap.
