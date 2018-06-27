Meet Corey, your new best friend

Courtesy photo

Hi, my name is Corey and I help the staff here at RAWL with their daily chores. I’m a 1-to 2-year-old Cattle Dog and was found as a stray back in May. Some people found me but they weren’t allowed to have dogs where they live. So I came to RAWL to look for another home.

Meanwhile I’m helping out ‘cause I like having a job. I’m sweet and laid back so I will fit easily into my new abode. I’ve been introduced to girl dogs and really like them. Cats, don’t know.

This past week, none of my canine colleagues were joined with new owners. The Rappahannock Animal Welfare League (RAWL), 160 Weaver Rd., Amissville, is open 8 to 1 daily. Call 540-937-3283 or visit rawldogs.org.