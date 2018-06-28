A Laurel Mills surprise for Aloha

Courtesy photo

Linda Hitt and Becky Hicks Isaacs of Laurel Mills Store hosted a surprise 82nd birthday party for Aloha Hitt on June 15. “She is one of our most favorite customers and our customers are more like family,” said Hicks. Aloha was described as “very surprised and said she had a wonderful time. She is a very well loved member of our community and seems she knows everyone and everyone just loves her to pieces. And Jess Butler made sure she got here without giving the surprise away.”