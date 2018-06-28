The Rapp for June 28

Fifth Estate Friday?

Yes, it’s the fifth Friday of June, but we’re still calling it Fourth (Estate) Friday, this newspaper’s monthly invitation to readers to join us for coffee and constructive dialogue.

Please arrive at 9 a.m. tomorrow, Friday, June 29, to the Country Cafe on Main Street in Washington. Rappahannock News staffers will be on hand to buy you coffee and hear your thoughts on important issues that affect our community.

Questions? Email editor@rappnews.com or call us at 540-675-3338.

Claudia Mitchell

On Sunday, June 24 at the RAAC Theater, 16 artists and organizations were formally presented with 2018 Claudia Mitchell Arts Funds grant checks from RAAC totaling $49,000.

“There were especially heart-filled expressions by the artists” upon receiving the grants, observed RAAC’s Barbara Black.

Courtesy photo

Over the past 7 years, RAAC has awarded $209,000 to emerging and established artists and organizations who are inspiring and sustaining the arts and building community in Rappahannock County.

Census deadline

Rappahannock County farmers, landowners who lease land, and those involved in conservation programs who have yet to complete their 2017 Census of Agriculture questionnaire are reminded to do so online through the end of July. The deadline for submitting the paper questionnaire was June 15.

The questionnaire needs to be completed by everyone who received a form, including landowners who lease land to producers, those involved in conservation programs, and those who received a census questionnaire but do not farm.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is wrapping up data collection for the 2017 census.

Federal law, Title 7 USC 2204(g) Public Law 105-113, requires NASS to keep all information confidential, to use the data only for statistical purposes, and to prevent disclosing the identity of any individual producer or farm operation.