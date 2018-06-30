Cockburn barn raising

By Staff/Contributed June 30, 2018
By John McCaslin

A fundraiser benefiting Leslie Cockburn, Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 5th Congressional District, was hosted by Cliff and Lucile Miller Saturday evening in the historic barn of their Mount Vernon Farm in Sperryville. “We’re going to win!” declared the Rappahannock County resident, telling her supporters it was critical for every Democrat to vote this fall.

By John McC

Cockburn, a former journalist, is being challenged by fellow political newcomer Republican Denver Riggleman, a Charlottesville area distiller. Meanwhile, Brandon Gassaway, campaign spokesman for Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine, tells the Rappahannock News that Cockburn will have the senator campaigning alongside her in coming months. Cockburn is seen here addressing the crowd, and later answering questions from Rappahannock voter Bob Hurley.

Staff/Contributed
