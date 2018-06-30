Washington column for June 28

‘All classes’ reunion in Rappahannock

Rappahannock County High School celebrated an ‘All Classes’ reunion at the Flint Hill Fire Hall last Saturday. About 100 alumni gathered for a covered-dish luncheon. According to Jean Lillard, the reunion was quite a success.

Charles Foster was the most senior attendee, hailing from the class of 1945. Shannon Streagle McCowell was the youngster, from the class of 1983. The Class of 1960 had eight members attending, which was the largest number from a single class.

“We had so much food left over that it was donated to a children’s home in Winchester,” said Jean.

The co-hosts — classes of 1958 and 1960 — would like to thank everyone who helped make it a great day, setting up to taking down. For those who couldn’t attend, the organizers say they’re looking forward to doing this again.

VMI graduate

Charles Benjamin Estes, son of Ken and Kelly Estes of Washington, has graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering.

VMI, located in Lexington, is the oldest state-supported military college in the United States, founded in 1839. The Class of 2018 was the largest in VMI history, with 355 members.

and Instructor for Land Navigation for New Cadet Military Training.

Estes was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army Corps of Engineers Branch on May 15. He is currently at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, training at the Army Engineer School.

Happy wishes

Happy belated birthday wishes go out to Caroline Parrish, who celebrated Monday, June 25; Richie Burke, who celebrated Wednesday, June 27; Helen Smoot, known as the best looking “Georgia Peach,” who celebrates today, June 28; along with Phyllis Grogg. Birthday wishes also go out to Walter Nicklin, who grows one year older tomorrow, Friday, June 29.

Birthday greetings also go out to several employees of the Rappahannock National Bank — Kelly Jo Gilkey Settle, who celebrated Friday, June 22, and Union’s Regional President Michael Leake, who blew out his candles on Wednesday, June 27.

Wishes go out to my sister-in-law, Mary Gochenour, who will celebrate her special day on Saturday, June 30.

And belated wedding anniversary wishes to Doug and Beverly Exline, who got hitched on June 24.

Summer Reading

The Book Barn offers lots of wonderful books for summer reading for kids and adults alike.

Stop by and choose from a special collection of antique books priced well below the cost of collectible volumes offered on eBay. They have beautiful gardening books, cookbooks, history books and art books to read and cherish.

Check out the best-sellers, true stories, biographies and mysteries. There’s something for everyone’s reading taste — stop by Saturdays from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. to check out the many offerings for summer reading/learning at the Book Barn!

All proceeds go to the Rappahannock Library.

Happy July 4th

As we celebrate our nation’s birth and heritage, the thoughts of everyone turn to enjoying the day in the spirit it was intended, a day of independence and fun for all.

Don’t forget to attend the Rappahannock County’s July 4th celebration, to benefit the SVFD, starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Ben Venue Farm, 98 Ben Venue Road, Flint Hill. There will be music, amusements, food, tailgating and fireworks at dusk. For more information, visit sperryvillefire.com or call 540-987-8124. Hope to see y’all there.

Just by chance, if you run into Richie Burke, Gary Settle or Mike Leake while celebrating in Flint Hill, be sure to thank them for their long hours of work and also don’t forget to thank the Eastham family for the use of their field for this year’s celebration. Our county is really lucky to have people like these to work together and provide such enjoyable times for everyone. Thanks, guys!

As we celebrate our nation’s birthday, let’s show our American pride by flying our U.S. flag high in the sky. Let’s be proud of our heritage. I wish all our readers a happy and safe Fourth of July, and urge everyone to use caution and prudence in order to avoid happiness turning into tragedy. (A reminder: The Rappahannock County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police will be working full force on the highways to make sure that everyone will have a safe and enjoyable holiday).

Be safe and have a happy Independence Day holiday with your family and friends.