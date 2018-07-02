Limericks for the 4th of July

How It All Began

There once was a tax on some tea

King George set a very steep fee

Without any say, he made colonists pay

So they dumped all the tea in the sea.

The Madisons

There once was a woman named Dolly

Whose parties were lively and jolly

This helped husband James

When diplomats came

A very wise woman, by golly!

Valley Forge

There was a fine general named George

Who fought with his men at the Forge

The winter was bitter

But he was no quitter

And routed red coats from abroad.

Founding Fathers

There once were some men brave and true

Who founded a country that grew

They worked very hard , and earned great regard

All of them did this for you!

Judy Podlesney
Amissville

