Limericks for the 4th of July

How It All Began
There once was a tax on some tea
King George set a very steep fee
Without any say, he made colonists pay
So they dumped all the tea in the sea.
The Madisons
There once was a woman named Dolly
Whose parties were lively and jolly
This helped husband James
When diplomats came
A very wise woman, by golly!
Valley Forge
There was a fine general named George
Who fought with his men at the Forge
The winter was bitter
But he was no quitter
And routed red coats from abroad.
Founding Fathers
There once were some men brave and true
Who founded a country that grew
They worked very hard , and earned great regard
All of them did this for you!
Judy Podlesney
Amissville
