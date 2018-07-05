Courthouse Row for July 5

Home/land transfers

The following home and land transfers were recorded at the Rappahannock County Circuit Court Clerk’s office June 23-28

Hampton

Thomas R. Vanblaricom to Thomas R. Vanblaricom, trustee of the Thomas Ross Vanblaricom Revocable Inter Vivos Trust, 18.4849 acres, deed of gift, no cost, general warranty, tax map 40-31C

Jackson

Louise Browning Purdy to John Francomacaro and Sharon E. Witmer, husband and wife, 17.076 acres, $490,000, deed bargain sale, general warranty, tax map 52-7

Building Permits

Ron and Diane Paras, Flint Hill, finish basement, $80,000

J J Zimmerman, Huntly, electric service, $15,000

Joseph Long, Amissville, renewal, no cost