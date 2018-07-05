Down Memory Lane for July 5

Jan. 13, 1966

Wade Wallihan Massie, an eighth grade student at Rappahannock County High School, has been selected to serve as a page in the Virginia House of Delegates for the 1966 session of the General Assembly.

Massie, son of Wade H. Massie III of Washington and the late Mrs. Massie, was selected from a list of eligible students submitted by the school. His selection was based upon scholarship, ability as indicated on standard tests, character and the ability to do independent study. To be eligible to serve as a page, a boy must be between the ages of 13 and 15 years.

Massie will serve as one of 12 to 14 pages to assist members of the House of Delegates during the regular sessions of the assembly and at meetings of various committees. Duties will include keeping the numerous bills in proper sequence for House members, delivery of messages throughout the chamber and committee rooms, and the sorting, delivery and posting of mail of the delegates.

While serving in Richmond, a page will continue with his regular school work through study and preparation of assignments arranged through the cooperation of the teachers and the school.

A proposed change in name for Virginia Tech will be placed before the General Assembly by the Higher Education Study Commission when the state legislative body convenes this month.

Possibilities for the new name include Virginia University, Virginia State University, Polytechnic University, The University of Virginia at Blacksburg or just Virginia.

The commission, in a report to the governor and the General Assembly released in December, made no recommendation of what the new name for Tech should be, but certainly the word university should be incorporated in the title of the institution, and it should be spelled with a capital ‘U’.

The Commission noted that Tech’s name “is unique among the recognized state-controlled land-grant colleges and universities in the United States. The name Virginia Polytechnic Institute does not convey to the average citizen of the United States an accurate conception of the role and scope of the program maintained at Blacksburg.”

The commission recommended that Tech officials emphasize choosing a name “that will indicate its historic importance as the land-grant university of Virginia.”

Sept. 9, 1998

If you are looking for a reliable used car or truck, it might be worthwhile to stop at Mountain View Auto on Lee Highway. The business is a sideline of Brett Boyce, and he has sold so many vehicles he joked about hiring help if business gets any brisker.

Boyce couldn’t have found a better location in Rappahannock than in front of Mid State Electric. Actually, he got into the car business because Mid State Electric replaces its sales and delivery vehicles fairly often. When they were displayed on the roadside by the entrance to the shop, they sold almost immediately. He thought a car business there would do well, and he was right.

Not only the location but his choice of vehicles have helped his sales. Boyce buys vehicles from dealer auctions that are primarily 1992 and later models with low mileage, thus avoiding many problems that come with higher mileage vehicles. He wants his customers to be pleased and he seems sincerely concerned that the vehicles he sells are reliable. He backs them up with a 30-day, or 2,000 mile warranty.

Boyce, 26, says he’s not trying to make a living on the car business. His “real job” is at Mid State Electric, where he has worked since it opened in 1991.

When Rappahnanock County High School students returned for their second day of classes this year, they expected something different, and judging from comments they were pleased. The staff and students joined in a day of team building, a theme that will carry on for the rest of the school year and possibly, for the rest of their lives.

When the students arrived on September 1st they were divided into four teams of mixed ages. Each team was given different colored T-shirts to wear. On the shirts was printed a graphic and the theme of the day: “Light the Torch — Respect, Care, Help, Share.” Students participated in four activities during the day.

In the auditorium, a team watched a multimedia presentation entitled “Light the Torch,” which used contemporary music and images on three large screens. The fast-paced montage stressed the importance of wise decision making.

Steve Monfort, from the National Zoo Conservation Center in Front Royal, spoke to groups in the gym about his work and personal journey. He said he applied to veterinary school three times before he was accepted, and he is now leading researcher in his field.