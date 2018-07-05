Meetings and Notices for July 5

The Town of Washington’s Town Council will hold its regularly scheduled Town Council meeting on Monday, July 9, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include continuation from May 21 of a joint public hearing with the Planning Commission on an ordinance to address P to P (Nee Air BnB’s) , an update on the various Task Force meeting, and a update on a request to abandon the Gay Street Stub Street.

The Town of Washington’s Housing Task Force will meet on Wednesday, July 11, at 5 p.m. at Town Hall. Highlights from the agenda include the continued discussion of goals and objectives.

Rappahannock County School Board meets on Tuesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. in the band room at the Rappahannock County High School.

The Rappahannock County Water & Sewer Authority (RCWSA) meets at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 12, at the Town Hall, 485 Gay Street, Washington.

The Rappahannock Extension Office invites all to attend a series of in-orchard meetings scheduled for July. Meet at the host orchard at 11 a.m. for a tour of the orchard, followed by a discussion of current orchard management recommendations. The next event: July 25, Graves Mountain Farm, 3626 Old Blue Ridge Turnpike, Syria. The meeting will adjourn at 2 p.m. For more information, call 540-675-3616.

Culpeper County Parks and Recreation Summer Activity Schedule is here. Registration for Summer Activities is now open. Athletics: Little and Teen Tigers Karate, Recreation Gym (ages 6-15); Summer Youth Basketball Clinic (ages 6-15); Swim Lessons (ages 6 months to adults). Summer Camps: Amazing 4 in 1 Robot, Buried Egyptian Treasure, Creative Engineering, Harry Potter Magic Science Camp, Impressionist Works and Culinary Art Camp, Little Tigers Karate Camps, Outdoor Camp at Verdun, Young Explorers Camp, Creative Expressions. Art Jam: Making Marks (ages 1-5), Summer Sketchbooks (ages 6-16), Zentangle workshop (ages 8 to seniors), Beginning Figure Drawing for Teens. Enrichment: AARP Smart Driver, American Girl Doll Book Club, Disaster Readiness and Safety for Kids/Teens, Up Close & Personal, the Art of Street Photography, Moonlight Paddle Health and Wellness, Child and Babysitting Safety, CPR/AED & First Aid Training, Hot Hula Fitness, Strong By Zumba, Tai Chi, Transform Fitness, Zumba. Paws and Hoofs: Dog Obedience, Puppy Kindergarten, Agility Tracking, Obedience and Rally, Pony Riding (ages 4-12). For more information visit: www.CulpeperRecreation.com or call 540-727-3412. Like us on facebook.com/CulpeperRecreation.

Hearthstone School Summer Camp (ages 3-12) will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 23-27 and again July 30-August 3 at the school. This camp includes storytelling, watercolor painting, beeswax sculpture, candlemaking, rhythmic movement and dance, felting, basketry, beadwork, paper making, drumming, baking, art from nature, nature walks, and plant dyeing of costumes. View full details and registration forms for upcoming camps at http://www.hearthstoneschool.org/camps.htm. Or call 540-987-9212. For scholarships and the Counselor-In-Training Program info email/call: artsandcraftscamp@yahoo.com, 540-987-8670 (Janet Kerig) or 540-675-1940 (Kitty Keyser).

Amissville Community Prayer at Payne’s Auction House, 10 Maddox Lane, Amissville, (west of Mayhugh’s Store by Ladybug Ballfield) on Tuesday, Aug. 2, from 7 to 8 p.m. Feel free to join us every first Tuesday.

Fauquier Hospital will host a new support group called Helping Hands at 3:30 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. All sessions will be held in the hospital’s Chestnut Room. The group is for those 18 and older who suffer from a life-limiting illness or chronic pain. The intent is for the group to be educational, but also offer an opportunity for participants to talk about feelings and issues. For more information, call Fauquier Health’s Community Link at 540-316-3588.

Rappahannock County Public Schools are looking to identify students from birth to age 21 who have or are suspected of having educational disabilities. If you have concerns about the development of a preschool aged child, please call the early childhood/VPI coordinator at 540-227-0200 to arrange for a screening. If concerned about a school aged student, please call the principal at the public school the student attends or would attend, or if the student is currently home-schooled or enrolled in a private school.

Cub Scout Pack 316 meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church, Sperryville (ages 6 to 11). For more information, call cubmaster Will Spear at 540-937-4149.

Volunteer drivers needed for Aging Together’s local transportation services. Join volunteer teams in Rappahannock, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Madison counties. Be a compassionate driving force, transporting your neighbors to their healthcare, legal or other urgent appointments. Training and support provided. Flexible hours and destinations. Must be a safe, licensed Virginia driver with at least five years’ experience; must be compassionate and interested in working with seniors and those with disabilities. Compensation is thanks and gratitude. Please call Lola Walker at 540-825-3100, ext. 3358, for more information.

The Caregivers Support Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon at a new location (the Rappahannock Public Library) and on a different day (the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of each month). This group, started over 6 years ago, is free and open to all caregivers, whether they provide direct or long-distance care, and regardless of the reason that care is needed (e.g., dementia, long-term illness or disability, etc). Because we promise to guard each other’s confidences, group participants find a place to share and to support each other’s sorrows and joys. This support group is sponsored by Aging Together and the Alzheimer’s Association. For additional information, please contact Danny W. Wilson at 540-547-4126 or rapplander@gmail.com.

St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 115 N. East St., Culpeper, offers three Holy Communion Services each week: Sunday at 8 a.m. or 10:30 a.m. Childcare from 9 a.m. to noon. Wednesday Centering Prayer at 11 a.m. followed by Healing and Holy Communion at noon. Please call 540-825-8786 or email ssec@ststephensculpeper.net.

Art of Living Together at 5 p.m. Thursdays in the meeting room of St. Peter Catholic Church. The ongoing one-hour discussions each cover a chapter of John Kiser’s 2003 book, “The Monks of Tibhirine: Faith, Love and Terror in Algeria.” Anyone interested in the art of living harmoniously in community can learn something from the monks (themonksoftibhirine.net). Those interested in understanding better what is happening in the Muslim-Arab world today can learn something from the complex history of Algeria, its descent into Hell during the 1990s, and its recovery — without Western help. For more, contact Father Tuck Grinnell at grinnellhorace@gmail.com.