Darker skies in Sperryville

By Staff/Contributed July 6, 2018

I would like to thank the Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection for their Dark Skies lighting program.

We were planning new fixtures for our Sperryville business but did not want lights to shine in people’s eyes. Their light replacement program was perfect. I drove back the first night to inspect and it was better than I hoped.

Our lot is properly lit for security, the lights are attractive, do not shine in your eyes or up into the sky and are LED, which saves energy costs. We are very pleased and recommend other people consider their free light replacement program.

Rick Shaw
Shaw’s Services
Sperryville

