No rain on Amissville parade

Rusty Jones of Castleton, a Civil War reenactor for both the Union and Confederacy, and his trusty horse “General Lee” marched in Thursday evening’s Amissville Fire and Rescue parade. Jones said, “We tell the kids learn about your history. It doesn’t matter if your blue or gray, pick up a history book and learn about the Civil War.” Thousands came out for the popular annual parade and carnival, which ended Saturday.
