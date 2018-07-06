Parade floats and taunts

A huge thank you to the Amissville Fire Department for bringing so many people from around the county together for the parade. What a happy and fun event for all of us — so many families and children. Everyone seemed to be having a great time.

So we were really surprised at the end of the parade, when we were standing near the Democratic float and someone on the Republican float started shouting “Lock Her Up” and other taunts. There was a woman standing near us wearing a Republican shirt who said she loved our country. I said I loved my country too, and we all love Rappahannock, and she agreed.

We are in the throes of an upcoming election that will doubtless have moments of emotion and disagreement. This time it was Republicans shouting at Democrats, but it could have been the other way around.

At a family event celebrating the founding of our country and the many fire and rescue volunteers who give so much time and energy — and put themselves at risk for all of us — we would hope that all of us can celebrate together and refrain from shouting attacks at each other.

Kit Goldfarb

Dan Lanigan

Washington